North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew about 500 kilometres, South Korea's military has said.

They said it was North Korea's "show of force" against the Trump administration's hard-line stance on Pyongyang.

"The flight distance was about 500 kilometres, and South Korea and the United States are conducting a close-up analysis on additional information," South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The Pentagon said that it was aware of the missile launch, and that they are "assessing" the situation.