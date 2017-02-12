North Korea's missile launch 'intolerable' says Japanese PM
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that North Korea's most recent missile launch is "absolutely intolerable", and urged the country to comply with international rules.
Through a translator at an impromptu press conference with Donald Trump, he said: "North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."
Donald Trump said: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the USA stands behind Japan 100%."