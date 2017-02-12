Advertisement

North Korea's missile launch 'intolerable' says Japanese PM

Donald Trump speaks with Shinzo Abe Credit: APTN

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that North Korea's most recent missile launch is "absolutely intolerable", and urged the country to comply with international rules.

Through a translator at an impromptu press conference with Donald Trump, he said: "North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

Donald Trump said: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the USA stands behind Japan 100%."