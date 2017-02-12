Advertisement

Live updates: Bafta film awards 2017

The Bafta film awards are taking place tonight at London's Royal Albert Hall.

La La Land is nominated in 11 categories at the ceremony, including best film.

Follow us here for live updates.

Stars begin arriving for Baftas ceremony

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe. Credit: PA

The stars have begun arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London for this evening's Bafta ceremony.

British actress Carmen Ejogo. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joining the stars at the event, where La La Land is nominated in 11 categories, including best film.

Stephen Fry is hosting the ceremony. Credit: PA
