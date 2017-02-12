Stars begin arriving for Baftas ceremony

Live updates: Bafta film awards 2017
The Bafta film awards are taking place tonight at London's Royal Albert Hall.
La La Land is nominated in 11 categories at the ceremony, including best film.
Follow us here for live updates.
The stars have begun arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London for this evening's Bafta ceremony.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joining the stars at the event, where La La Land is nominated in 11 categories, including best film.
