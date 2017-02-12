Live updates: Bafta film awards 2017
The Bafta film awards are taking place tonight at London's Royal Albert Hall.
La La Land is nominated in 11 categories at the ceremony, including best film.
Follow us here for live updates.
The EE Rising Star award, the only Bafta voted for by the public, has gone to Tom Holland.
He will star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming film.
The other nominees were:
Lucas Hedges
Laia Costa
Ruth Negga
