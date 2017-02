British singer Adele has won Song of the Year for Hello at the Grammy Awards.

Earlier at the awards show, she performed an emotional tribute to George Michael, but she stopped halfway through, telling the audience: "I can't mess this up for him."

She told the band to restart the song, saying: "I can't do it again like last year.

"I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?"