US Security Adviser 'talked to Russia about sanctions'

Michael Flynn's future as the US National Security adviser is uncertain following reports he discussed sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Donald Trump's inauguration.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore says there is also "widespread dismay in intelligence circles" over Mr Trump's handling of the North Korea missile launch over the weekend.

The President was seen holding a highly sensitive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a restaurant in front of fellow diners.

In addition, it is believed an officer carrying highly classified information stopped and posed for photographs.