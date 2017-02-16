Trump names new pick for labour role after withdrawal
US President Donald Trump has named his new pick for his administration's vacant labour security role after his previous nominee withdrew from the race following scrutiny over his tax affairs.
Mr Trump announced his backing for Alexander Acosta in a news conference at the White House hours after fast food CEO Andrew Puzder confirmed he was quitting.
"I think he will be a tremendous secretary of labour," Mr Trump said.
Mr Acosta, who stands to become the first Hispanic member of Trump's cabinet, became the second dean of Florida International College of Law after resigning from his role as attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2009.
He previously served on the National Labour Relations Board during George W. Bush's presidency and as assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's Civil Rights division.
Mr Puzder withdrew his nomination amid mounting questions over previously unpaid taxes relating to a former housekeeper.