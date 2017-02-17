3D printers could help rebuild monuments destroyed by IS

Artefacts and monuments from the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra which have been destroyed by the so-called Islamic State militant group may be brought back to life using high-tech reconstructions.

The terrorists, also known as Daesh, have demolished a number of of the iconic monuments in the city which date back thousands of years.

But last year, when the Syrian army briefly retook control of the city, many of the shattered remains were whisked away to safety.

Experts in Italy have now meticulously reconstructed some of them thanks to high-tech laser scanners and 3D printers.

ITV News correspondent Geraint Vincent reports: