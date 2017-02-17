Donald Trump enjoys jobs cheers after jeering the media

A day after his fiery encounter with the Washington press, US President Donald Trump has enjoyed a far less critical audience outside of DC.

He was cheered to the rafters as he told workers at a factory in the pro-Trump state of South Carolina he would be putting American business and jobs first.

While he suffered another blow in his bid to appoint a national security adviser, his connection with the audience was a reminder of how the maverick candidate succeeded in winning almost 63 million votes.