Poll: Would you vote differently in EU referendum now?

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has argued the public should have the "right to change their mind" about Brexit as he urged pro-EU Britons to "rise up" and persuade others to rethink how they voted in the referendum.

Mr Blair's comments quickly drew criticism from with his own former Labour party as well as key government figures, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who accused the ex-leader of "insulting the intelligence of the electorate".

Now ITV News wants to know what you think. Given the chance, would you change your vote?