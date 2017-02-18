Secret Service investigate object thrown at Trump's motorcade

The US Secret Service is investigating after an object, reported to be a rock, was thrown at President Trump's motorcade in Florida.

A group of supporters and protesters had gathered as Trump travelled from the airport to his retreat in Mar-a-Lago when the object was thrown.

A US Secret Service spokesperson said: “The Secret Service can confirm that an object appears to have been thrown at the motorcade this afternoon. We are investigating at this time and don’t have anything further.”

No one is reported to have been hurt in the incident which took place on Friday afternoon.