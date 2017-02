The Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of an offensive on the western side of Mosul against the so-called Islamic State.

Iraqi forces retook control of east Mosul from IS in January.

The ongoing conflict in Mosul has forced 178.000 civilians to flee to refugee camps.

Haider al-Abadi said: "We announce the start of a new chapter of Mosul operations to liberate the right side of Nineveh (Mosul) as we did with the other parts."