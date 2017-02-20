Dutch MP Wilders struggles with Trump comparison

Netherlands election candidate Geert Wilders has modelled himself somewhat on Donald Trump, hoping perhaps to emulate the US President's election upset.

But pollsters think the comparison my be hindering rather than helping the far right MP.

Peter Kanne, a Dutch political analyst, told ITV News the comparison could explain the dip in the polls for Mr Wilder's Freedom Party, but noted "the sentiment that made Donald Trump the president is largely the same" as that which Mr Wilders is attempting to harness.

ITV News Europe editor James Mates reports: