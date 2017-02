Former EU commissioner Lord Mandelson has said he did not vote to stay in the bloc because of his pension rights but because he was "a patriot".

The Labour peer, who served as business secretary, also argued that Britain would be worse outside the EU, saying that claims the UK would enjoy the same trade benefits after breaking with Brussels amounted to "a fraud on the public".

He said that those who voted to leave the EU had not voted "to turn Britain into a poorer, politically isolated offshore tax haven, without reach or influence in the world".

"And once they see the consequences they may, and I stress may, want to think again about the outcome of the government's chosen path and Parliament's job will be to reflect that change of view and create the means of expressing it," he said.