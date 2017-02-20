Prime Minister looks on as Lords debate Brexit bill

Prime Minister Theresa May was watching from the sidelines as the House of Lords kicked off its debate on the Brexit bill, a silent reminder to the upper house that she expects them to avoid holding up the legislation

Around 190 peers are expected to speak on the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading over two days of debate.

Asked earlier in the day about the debate, Mrs May told journalists: "When the Bill to allow the government to trigger Article 50 to start the Brexit process went through the House of Commons it went through with good majorities.

"It was not amended. I hope that the House of Lords will pay attention to that."