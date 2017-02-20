Trump names Gen. McMaster as National Security Adviser

Donald Trump has named General HR McMaster as his National Security Adviser and Keith Kellogg will be his Chief of Staff for the National Security Council.

Gen McMaster replaces former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who lasted 25 days in the job after stepping down when it emerged that he had misled vice-president Mike Pence and other officials over his contacts with officials in Moscow.

In the same announcement the US President said he will ask John Bolton to serve in another capacity.