PM looks on as Lords begin Article 50 debate

Prime Minister Theresa May was watching from the sidelines as the House of Lords kicked off its debate on the Brexit bill, a silent reminder to the upper house that she expects them to avoid holding up the legislation

Around 190 peers are expected to speak on the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading over two days of debate.

A number of peers, however, are believed to be ready to rewrite the Bill.