Article 50 lawyer: Vote promise must be in legislation

The Prime Minister's promise of a parliamentary vote on the proposed Brexit deal should be written into legislation, the lawyer who led the successful legal battle against the Government has insisted.

Speaking during the House of Lords Brexit bill debate, Lord Pannick, who represented the lead claimant, Gina Miller, in the Article 50 case, argued a political commitment was no substitute for an obligation in law, pointing out that circumstances, including Prime Ministers, could change.

Lord Pannick also stressed it should be for Parliament to decide if there was to be a deal or not.

During his speech Lord Pannick praised Ms Miller, who along with other campaigners won the historic legal action in the Supreme Court "in the face of quite outrageous racist and sexist abuse", which led to a declaration that Parliament must authorise the triggering of Brexit.

Lord Pannick also stressed the Lords' need to "scrutinise a Bill of enormous importance to the future of this country", adding the bill required "amendment".