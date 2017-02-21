Advertisement

Lords Brexit bill debate enters second day

The House of Lords' debate on the Brexit bill has entered its second day, with 190 peers expected to speak on the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading during the debate.

The legislation would allow the Prime Minister to trigger the formal two-year Brexit process and has already cleared the Commons unamended with big majorities,

However, the Government does not have an in-built majority in the upper chamber and a number of peers are believed to be ready to rewrite the Bill.

Article 50 lawyer: Vote promise must be in legislation

Lord Pannick outside the Supreme Court while representing Gina Miller. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister's promise of a parliamentary vote on the proposed Brexit deal should be written into legislation, the lawyer who led the successful legal battle against the Government has insisted.

Speaking during the House of Lords Brexit bill debate, Lord Pannick, who represented the lead claimant, Gina Miller, in the Article 50 case, argued a political commitment was no substitute for an obligation in law, pointing out that circumstances, including Prime Ministers, could change.

Lord Pannick also stressed it should be for Parliament to decide if there was to be a deal or not.

During his speech Lord Pannick praised Ms Miller, who along with other campaigners won the historic legal action in the Supreme Court "in the face of quite outrageous racist and sexist abuse", which led to a declaration that Parliament must authorise the triggering of Brexit.

Lord Pannick also stressed the Lords' need to "scrutinise a Bill of enormous importance to the future of this country", adding the bill required "amendment".

