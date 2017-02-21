Labour peer: Leave campaign made 'false promises'

Lords Brexit bill debate enters second day
The House of Lords' debate on the Brexit bill has entered its second day, with 190 peers expected to speak on the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading during the debate.
The legislation would allow the Prime Minister to trigger the formal two-year Brexit process and has already cleared the Commons unamended with big majorities,
However, the Government does not have an in-built majority in the upper chamber and a number of peers are believed to be ready to rewrite the Bill.