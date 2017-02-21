Advertisement

Lords Brexit bill debate enters second day

The House of Lords' debate on the Brexit bill has entered its second day, with 190 peers expected to speak on the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading during the debate.

The legislation would allow the Prime Minister to trigger the formal two-year Brexit process and has already cleared the Commons unamended with big majorities,

However, the Government does not have an in-built majority in the upper chamber and a number of peers are believed to be ready to rewrite the Bill.

Lord Butler: Consult public on final Brexit deal

Lord Butler of Brockwell wants the public to be consulted on the final Brexit deal. Credit: House of Lords

Former cabinet secretary Lord Butler of Brockwell said he backs an amendment calling for the public to be consulted again on the Government's final Brexit deal.

Lord Butler's comments came as the Lords debated the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill for the second day.

Lord Butler said that while he accepts Britain is leaving the single market to regain control of immigration, a final deal should be put to the people.

Lord Butler said: "Is the outcome of last June's referendum to be interpreted as meaning that a majority of the United Kingdom want to leave the EU whatever the terms? The Government clearly thinks so.

"But on a matter of this importance has not the Government a duty to be sure before our departure becomes final?

"My lords, one has to ask why those who base their arguments for Brexit on the will of the people are now opposed to consulting the people on the outcome of the negotiations.

"One has to suspect that they fear that they will get a different answer. If so, we ought to know."

