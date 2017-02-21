Stoke-on-Trent by-election turning into three-way fight

Thursday's by-election in the constituency of Stoke-on-Trent Central is turning into a three-way fight between UKIP, Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing his most difficult electoral challenge so far with Ukip expected to pose the greatest challenge in Stoke, particularly given the Midlands city's support for Brexit in last year's EU referendum.

But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall, who is standing for the seat, has faced criticism for a statement on his website falsely claiming he lost "close friends" in the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans died.

Labour in-fighting and an uphill struggle for Mr Nuttall to regain the public's trust could leave the door ajar for a previously unthinkable Tory win.