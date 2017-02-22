BBC to create new channel for Scotland

The BBC is to create a new channel for Scotland as part of plans which will see the "biggest single investment" in the corporation north of the border for more than 20 years.

The new channel will be on air every evening from September 2018 and will include an hour-long news programme which will be edited and presented in Scotland, leading to the creation of 80 new journalist posts at the BBC.

The new channel will be available on digital services - such as Freeview - and online.

The BBC will invest £19 million a year for the three years to March 2019 to fund BBC Scotland, while £1.2 million will be allocated for the Gaelic channel BBC Alba.

BBC director general Sir Tony Hall said: "All of this combined amounts to the biggest single investment by the BBC in broadcast content in Scotland in over 20 years.

"This will be a huge boost for BBC Scotland and for the Scottish creative industries.

"This is an exciting time for BBC Scotland and for the millions of Scots who love TV."

The corporation also expects to increase the £65 million it spends per year in Scotland making programmes for a UK audience by £20 million.