Brit Award nominee James Arthur has told ITV News that he thinks the "whole" of tonight's award should be dedicated to former Wham! star George Michael.

Describing Michael's recent death as a sad loss he paid tribute to the late star's "unapologetic" artistry and said "everything about him was inspiring".

Arthur whose single Say You Won't Let Go has been nominated in both the Best British Single and Best British Artist video categories added: "This whole thing should be dedicated to him."