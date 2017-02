Picking up the award on behalf of his father was the star's son Duncan Jones who announced: "this award is for all the kooks and all the people who make the kooks".

David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' has won the Mastercard British Album Of The Year at the Brit awards - his second posthumous award of the night .

In the touching speech Jones said: "I was spending a lot of time after getting over the shock, of trying to work out what would I want my son to know about his grandad and I think it would be the same thing most of my dad's fans have taken over the last 50 years.

"He's always been there supporting people who think they're a little bit weird or a little bit strange, a little bit different, he's always been there for them. So this award is for all the kooks and all the people who make the kooks."