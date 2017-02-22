Labour braced for battle to retain Copeland seat

Labour faces a tough battle to retain its seat in Copeland, with the Conservatives tipped to win what would be an historic victory in Thursday's by-election.

The Cumbrian constituency has remained a Labour stronghold for almost 80 years.

But the resignation of MP Jamie Reed, who has taken up a role at the Sellafield nuclear plant, means Jeremy Corbyn now faces one of his greatest tests as Labour leader.

Some 62% in the town voted to leave the European Union.