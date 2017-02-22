Labour braced for battle to retain Copeland seat
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand
Labour faces a tough battle to retain its seat in Copeland, with the Conservatives tipped to win what would be an historic victory in Thursday's by-election.
The Cumbrian constituency has remained a Labour stronghold for almost 80 years.
But the resignation of MP Jamie Reed, who has taken up a role at the Sellafield nuclear plant, means Jeremy Corbyn now faces one of his greatest tests as Labour leader.
Some 62% in the town voted to leave the European Union.
- The full list of candidates in Thursday's Copeland by-election