The 1975 have been named best British Group at the 2017 Brit Awards.

Describing the win as "mental" the group used their time on the stage to send a message.

They said: "A lot of the time people in pop music and in the broader public consciousness are told to stay in their lane, you stay in your lane when it comes to talking about social issues. But if you have a platform don't do that please don't do that."