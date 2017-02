A driving instructor has laughed off a lucky near-miss after a huge tree crashed down in front of his car in high Storm Doris winds.

The falling branches smashed down onto the road as Paul Smith drove through Spalding in Lincolnshire, a scene he captured on his dashboard camera.

He posted the video on the Facebook page of his Paul Smith LDC Driving School, writing: "All in the day of being a driving instructor!

"Feeling very lucky that I managed to stop before I became a pancake due to this tree falling in Spalding this morning - thanks Doris!

"Need a strong coffee or something a little stiffer!!!"