Polls close in Stoke and Copeland by-elections

The polls have closed what could be two historic by-elections in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced potentially his most difficult electoral challenge so far, with upsets predicted in both constituencies.

In Copeland, the Conservatives were tipped to win after almost 80 years as a Labour stronghold.

And in Stoke-on-Trent - a seat previously held by Labour leadership contender Tristram Hunt - Ukip's Paul Nuttall was hoping to become the party's first leader to be elected as an MP.