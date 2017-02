Storm Doris upgraded to weather bomb as it hits UK

Flights have been cancelled and commuters faced travel chaos as Storm Doris hit the UK this morning.

Doris has already reached speeds of over 90mph and brought trees and cables down across the country.

On the roads, there were reports a lorry had blown over on the A1.

And winds were so strong up north a man was literally blown off his feet, the roof of a Lidl was blown off in Blackpool and Coronation Street had to stop filming.