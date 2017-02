Claudio Ranieri has said his "dream died" when Leicester sacked him.

The Italian led the Foxes to last season's Premier League title, but on Thursday he lost his job.

Leicester are battling against relegation this term and decided a change was needed to give the team the best possible chance of survival.

But being removed from his post hurt Ranieri, who said on Friday: "Yesterday my dream died.

"After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always.

"Sadly this was not to be."

Read Ranieri's full statement on his sacking