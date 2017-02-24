Third person held as hunt for escaped murderer expands

Police investigating the escape of murderer Shaun Walmsley, who was freed from custody by armed men, have arrested a third person as the hunt for the Liverpudlian expands to beyond the UK.

A 25-year-old man from Norris Green, Liverpool, was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the 28-year-old Walmsley's escape by getaway car, which was captured on CCTV.

Walmsley has been on the run since two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison officers guarding him at Aintree University Hospital during a visit from HMP Walton on Tuesday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman held on Thursday for allegedly assisting an offender have been released pending a decision of whether to take further action.

Merseyside Police are said to be joining up with foreign forces as well as in the UK as part of their search efforts for the killer, who is serving life with a minimum of 30 years for the murder of Anthony Duffy in 2014.