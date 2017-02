Damien Chazelle, 32, has become the youngest film-maker to win the best director Oscar for La La Land.

Collecting his statue on stage at the Dolby Theatre he said: "Thank you so much, this is such an honour. I first want to thank my fellow nominees. I was honoured and floored to be in your company.

"Thank you for what incredible film-makers you are and for inspiring me with your work."

Chazelle also paid tribute to his film's stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for bringing his film to life, as well as his composer Justin Hurwitz for "riding with this and carrying this dream forward".