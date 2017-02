Emma Stone has won the best actress in a leading role Oscar for La La Land.

The 28-year-old who has already received a Golden Globe and Bafta for her role in the hit musical, beat Isabelle Huppert, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga to the prize.

In her acceptance speech she praised her fellow nominees, saying it was "an honour" to stand alongside them.

Stone thanked Chazelle and Gosling, saying of her co-star: "Thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the best partner in this crazy adventure."