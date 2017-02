Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Donald Trump as he presented the Oscars.

The chat show host told the star-studded audience he was worried about the US President because he had not yet tweeted anything about the ceremony.

He wrote on his Twitter account: "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?"

He followed it up with "@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi" - a reference to actress Meryl Streep after Trump called her "overrated".