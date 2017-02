Host Jimmy Kimmel asked the audience to applaud the three-time Oscar winner, who has been nominated at the awards a whopping 20 times.

Meryl Streep received a standing ovation at the Oscars - weeks after being called "highly overrated" by US President Donald Trump .

Taking a swipe at Trump's comments, Kimmel said: "We're also here to honour the actors who seem great, but actually really aren't.

"And of all the 'great actors' here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances.

"Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over the course of her lacklustre career. This is Meryl's 20th Oscar nomination.

"Meryl, stand up if you would. Everybody, please join me in giving her a totally undeserved round of applause, will you? This highly overrated Meryl Streep everyone."

This year Streep is up for Best Actress for the film Florence Florence Foster Jenkins.