Meryl Streep wore a blue Elie Saab dress to the Academy Awards following much controversy about her outfit for the prestigious event.

Earlier the actress accused designer Karl Lagerfeld of ruining her Oscar night by falsely accusing her of being paid to wear a dress by another designer to the ceremony.

All the attention was on the Hollywood veteran, 67, after she fell out with Chanel's head, Karl Lagerfeld who labelled her "cheap" for supposedly demanding money to wear one of his dresses.

Streep denied the claim and accused Lagerfeld of "defaming" her. As she stepped on to the red carpet in the beautiful Elie Saab gown, the actress took a stumble before steadying herself.

In a statement Mr Lagerfeld admitted he had "misunderstood that Ms Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration" and said he regretted the controversy.

Ms Streep is up for Best Actress for her role as an eccentric opera singer in the comedy Florence Foster Jenkins. She has already won three Oscars.