O.J.: Made In America, the eight-hour documentary about OJ Simpson, has won best feature-length documentary at the Academy Awards.

Director Ezra Edelman collected the gong paying tribute to murder victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, saying: "I want to acknowledge that I wouldn't be standing here if it weren't for Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown.

"This is for them and their families. This is also for others who are the victims of violence, police brutality and racially motivated violence, this is for them and I'm honoured to accept it on all of their behalves."