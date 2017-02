The Syrian war documentary "The White Helmets" has won the short documentary Academy Award.

The Netflix film focuses on the rescue workers who risk their lives to save Syrians caught up in civil war.

Director Orlando von Einsiedel urged the audience to stand up to demonstrate their support for a quick end to the Syrian civil war, which prompted a standing ovation.

Von Einsiedel also read a statement from the group's founder in which he thanked the academy for the recognition and stating that the organisation had saved 81,000 lives.

One of the film's cinematographers, 21-year-old Syrian Khaled Khateeb was unable to attend Sunday's ceremony after his entry into the United States was blocked by the US administration.