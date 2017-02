This year's Oscars is likely to be one of the most politically charged in the history of the Academy Awards.

Some stars including Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss and Lin-Manuel Miranda, have arrived on the red carpet wearing blue ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

The support shown through wearing the ribbons is in the wake of President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Others, including documentary nominee Ava DuVernay and best actor nominee Andrew Garfield, say art is inherently political and winners should express their feelings about the current political climate if they wish.