Live updates: Inquest into deadly Tunisia attack to conclude

The coroner at the inquest into the deaths of 30 Britons killed by an extremist gunman in Tunisia is to deliver his conclusions.

Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

The inquest into the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and is expected to conclude on Tuesday.