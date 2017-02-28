Advertisement

Live updates: Coroner slams 'cowardly' police over Tunisia attack response

The coroner at the inquests into the 30 British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terror attack has branded the police response as "at best shambolic and at worst cowardly".

Judge Loraine-Smith said he will rule that the victims were all "unlawfully killed".

Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

The inquest into the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and will conclude on Tuesday.

Tunisia attack inquest: 30 Britons 'unlawfully killed'

The 30 British victims of the Sousse terror attack. Credit: ITV News

All 30 British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terror attacker were "unlawfully killed", the coroner has said.

Coroner Nicholas Loraine-Smith rejected calls from lawyers for some of the victim's relatives to rule "neglect" by travel firm TUI or the hotel owners played a role in their killing.

He said the law on neglect did not, in his view, apply to tourists who voluntarily went abroad and that better planning and actions by hotel staff may not have prevented the atrocity in which 38 people were killed by radicalised Islamic extremist Seifeddine Rezgui.

In his summary, the coroner referred to the response of police and military, including an officer who "fainted through terror and panic" and a guard who took off his shirt to hide the fact he was an officer.

"They had everything they required to confront the gunman and could have been at the scene within minutes," he said.

"The delay was deliberate and unjustifiable."

