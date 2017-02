The relatives of the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisia beach terror attack in June 2015 have arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to hear the inquest deliver its findings.

Families of those killed have called for a "neglect" verdict arguing travel firms failed to protect their loved ones.

Andrew Ritchie QC, counsel to the families of the victims, said Tunisian authorities had taken the terror risk to tourists seriously, but that hotel operators had not.

The inquest, which began on January 16, seeks to determine how much the UK government and travel firms knew about the risk of an attack on tourists holidaying in the area.