Tunisia attack: Families to sue tour operator TUI

Tunisia attack: Families of British victims to take legal action against TUI
Families of some of the 30 British victims of the Tunisia terror attack are preparing legal action against tour operator TUI after an inquest ruled they were unlawfully killed, their lawyer said.
During the inquest, TUI was criticised for the advice it gave to customers ahead of the attack.
The coroner at the inquest earlier branded the police response as "at best shambolic and at worst cowardly".
Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.
The inquest into the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and concluded today.