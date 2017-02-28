Tunisia attack: Families to sue tour operator TUI

Some of the relatives of the victims of the Sousse terror attack in Tunisia have said they will sue tour operator TUI, after a coroner ruled all 30 Britons were "unlawfully killed".

The announcement came after coroner Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith rejected calls from some relatives to rule that neglect by travel firm TUI or the owners of the Rui Imperial Merhaba Hotel in Sousse played a role in the deaths.

Some of the families believe TUI failed to ensure adequate security at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel where the attack took place.

Lawyer for the families Kylie Hutchinson read a statement on behalf of the families outside of the Royal Courts of Justice in London: "It is now crucial that the whole travel industry learns from what happened in Sousse to reduce the risk of similar catastrophic incidents in the future.

"On behalf of our clients who lost members of their family and those who suffered injuries in this terrible incident, we will now be preparing to commence civil proceedings against TUI.

"During the past seven weeks, both the coroner and the families we represent heard shocking evidence about the level of security precautions at the Imperial Marhaba Hotel at the time of the terrorist attack.

"The level of terrorist threat in Tunisia had been escalating for some time prior to June 2015.

"This includes the failed suicide bomb attack at a beach in Sousse.

"Then, following the terrifying events at the Bardo Museum in March 2015, the Tunisian minister of tourism issued a letter requiring all hotels to improve security measures.

"Tragically these steps were not implemented at the Imperial Marhaba Hotel."

She said tour operator TUI had said it was "unaware" of the letter.

The families praised the work of the coroner who they said had been "fair and thorough" and ensured the families came first.