Tunisia attack inquest: Relatives listen to coroner in tears

Live updates: Coroner slams 'cowardly' police over Tunisia attack response

The coroner at the inquests into the 30 British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terror attack has branded the police response as "at best shambolic and at worst cowardly".

Judge Loraine-Smith said he will rule that the victims were all "unlawfully killed".

Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

The inquest into the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and will conclude on Tuesday.