Live updates: Coroner slams 'cowardly' police over Tunisia attack response

The coroner at the inquests into the 30 British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terror attack has branded the police response as "at best shambolic and at worst cowardly".

Judge Loraine-Smith said he will rule that the victims were all "unlawfully killed".

Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

The inquest into the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and will conclude on Tuesday.

Tunisia attack inquest: Relatives listen to coroner in tears

Relatives arrive ahead of the hearing. Credit: PA

The relatives of the victims of the Sousse terror attack in Tunisia fought back tears as Judge Loraine-Smith ruled on each of the dead in alphabetical order.

Speaking at the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice, Judge Loraine-Smith said: "At approximately 11.45am on the morning of June 26, 2015, a terrorist who was armed with a high-velocity firearm and improvised explosive devices began shooting at the tourists who were on the beach at the rear of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse in the Republic of Tunisia.

"The terrorist moved from the beach into the grounds and inside of the hotel."

ITV News' Becky Kelly attended the inquest.

