Live updates: Coroner slams 'cowardly' police over Tunisia attack response

The coroner at the inquests into the 30 British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terror attack has branded the police response as "at best shambolic and at worst cowardly".

Judge Loraine-Smith said he will rule that the victims were all "unlawfully killed".

Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

The inquest into the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and will conclude on Tuesday.

Tunisia attack inquest: 'Simple truth' is gunman to blame

Flowers and tributes left at the scene of the attack. Credit: PA

The owners and staff at the Tunisian hotel where 30 British tourists were killed in a terror attack in June 2015 could have done nothing before the attack that would have done more than "possibly make a difference", a coroner has said.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said he could not include "neglect" by holiday firm TUI or the owners of the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel when ruling on the deaths.

The judge, sitting as coroner at the victims' inquest, said the law regarding neglect did not cover tourists on holiday.

The lawyers for more than 20 of Rezgui's victims had wanted this included after the lengthy inquest heard evidence from survivors that they were not warned of the danger of holidaying in Tunisia before they left.

  • ITV News' Becky Kelly reports from the inquest.

The inquest heard that the only factor which may have made any difference to the outcome of the attack by Seifeddine Rezgui, was if the hotel's guards had been armed.

But Judge Loraine-Smith said: "Having reviewed the legal advice on gun law in Tunisia it's clear this was not a realistic option.

"The simple but tragic truth in this case is that a gunman armed with a gun and grenades went to that hotel intending to kill as many tourists as he could."

