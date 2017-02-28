Tunisia attack: Travel industry has changed, says TUI boss

The managing director of the UK branch of tour operator TUI has said the company's "deepest sympathies" are with the families of the victims of the Sousse terror attack.

Nick Longman added that since "that tragic day" TUI has taken steps to raise awareness of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's (FCO) Travel Aware campaign which aims to highlight travel advice issued by the FCO for different countries.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the ending of the inquest into the attack which left 30 Britons dead, Mr Longman said:

“What happened on that tragic day on June 26, 2015, in Tunisia shocked and devastated all of us.

"Our immediate heartfelt condolences went to the families and friends of those so tragically affected.

"On behalf of everyone at TUI UK, I would like to again extend our deepest sympathy.

"We are so very sorry for the pain and loss those affected have suffered.

“Over these last few weeks we have heard very personal and very moving accounts of what happened during and after the terrorist attack.

“We have played a full and active role throughout the process of the Inquests and we, like others, wanted to understand the specific circumstances surrounding these tragic events.

“We have now heard the Coroner’s findings and his comments regarding the provision of security and visibility of travel advice.

"These are complex matters and we have already taken steps to raise awareness of the FCO’s Travel Aware campaign.

"Together with the travel industry in light of these comments we must now take some time to further reflect on these areas.

“On that day the world changed. As an industry we have adapted and we will need to continue to do so.

"This terrorist incident has left its mark on all of us and its impact will always be remembered.”

Mr Longman stressed that TUI now includes links "on almost every page" of its website and travel brochures linking to the FCO advice, and that its employees are trained on how to give advice.