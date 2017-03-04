Davidson: Tories only party capable of challenging SNP

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said her party poses the only serious challenge to the Scottish National Party (SNP) government.

"Labour's chaos means that, here in Scotland, there now can be only one party which can offer the challenge that's required to the nationalists", she told the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow.

The SNP have been in power at Holyrood since 2007. But they have faced a growing challenge from the Scots Conservatives, who took 31 seats and overtook Labour to become the largest opposition party at the 2016 election.

Ms Davidson pledged to focus on improving schools and work to get "get the best Brexit deal for all of us" in her speech.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale hit back at Davidson's "cheek", saying the Conservatives had allowed the focus to remain on questions of a second independence referendum "rather than closing the growing gap between the richest and the poorest in our schools".