Kim Jong-nam: Malaysia expels N Korean ambassador

The Malaysian government has expelled North Korea's ambassador after he criticised the investigation into the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of leader Kim Jong Un.

In a statement Malyasia's foreign minister Anifah Aman said a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday informing it that ambassador Kang Chol must leave the country within 48 hours.

He said that earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded North Korea apologise for criticising the investigation into the killing of Kim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

Aman said no apology had come and none appears forthcoming, so Malaysia has decided to expel the ambassador.

Kang had said Malaysia may be "trying to conceal something" and that the autopsy on Kim was carried out "unilaterally and excluding our attendance".