Defiant Fillon urges supporters to fight on at Paris rally
French conservative politician Francois Fillon has urged his supporters to keep fighting for his presidential campaign at a defiant rally after he was embroiled in corruption allegations.
He has refused to give up his campaign to lead the country despite sliding down the polls following claims that he arranged parliamentary jobs for his wife and children which they never actually performed.
Mr Fillon urged thousands of supporters not to "give up the fight" at a central Paris rally backing his campaign on Sunday.
Thousands of people turned out to the rally - but he is facing growing calls to step aside. Counter demonstrations were also taking place against his campaign.