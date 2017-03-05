Pensioner rode mobility scooter down a motorway

An elderly man was stopped short by police after trying to drive his mobility scooter down a busy motorway.

The 92-year-old man was pulled over close to junction six on the M74 near Motherwell and Hamilton in Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.

Officers had been called by members of the public who were concerned to see the mobility vehicle - capable of a top speed of around eight miles per hour - on the busy carriageway.

The pensioner was given advice - and also got a ride home from officers.